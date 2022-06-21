top cx logo
cx logo
Explorearrow down
search icon
Explore
arrow down
Tuesday 21 June 2022
inner cx logo
icon mailbox
Resident or second-home owner in France? Join our newsletter
French newsCovid-19BrexitHealthMoneyLanguagePeople & InterviewsExplore FranceSecond homes
Morearrow down black

Pollen allergies in France worse this year and set to intensify

Air and pollution experts have warned that global warming and the spread of invasive plants are expected to cause more severe symptoms in future years

21 June 2022 14:38
A man sneezes into a tissue against an outdoor background

Figures from the Health Ministry suggest that around 20% of children over the age of nine and 30% of adults suffer from pollen allergies in France Pic: Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock

By Hannah Thompson

Pollen allergies have been worse in France so far this year, experts have said, and they are set to intensify in future years as ragweed spreads and temperatures rise due to global warming.

Allergy specialists have noted that their patients have suffered more this year due to weather conditions favouring high concentration and spread of pollen. 

The French air monitoring network le Réseau national de surveillance aérobiologique (RNSA) has warned that the whole of France is still on red alert for allergies due to the pollen and pollution levels in the air.

Allergy associations have reported a greater number of calls from patients this year. 

However, Pascale Couratier, director general of l'association française pour la prévention des allergies, said that it was difficult to draw direct comparisons this year compared to the past two.

She said: “In 2020, we had lockdowns, so people went out less. And last year, wearing a mask protected people against allergies.”

Read more: Allergies in France: Do anti-Covid masks protect against pollen? 

Ms Couratier did confirm that “[this year], symptoms have been felt by many and in a very violent way”.

One sufferer, Elodie Germain, aged 43, said that her allergies have been noticeably worse this year. She normally lives in Paris, but upon visiting her new holiday home in Normandy, she has reported intense symptoms.

She told La Dépêche: “Over the past few weeks, I have suffered much worse attacks than I have in previous years at the same time of year. As soon as I go to the countryside, it’s as if a wave of pollen unfolds over me. 

“I have a permanently runny nose, rashes all over my face, neck and mouth, and night-time asthma that stops me from sleeping.”

Allergy doctors may prescribe antihistamines, drops or corticosteroids, and possibly long-term ‘desensitisation’ treatment.

Pollen periods

There are three main pollen periods in France over the course of a year.

  • First, there is the period of tree pollen (olive tree, plane tree, birch, oak, etc.). 

  • Then comes the grass pollen season. 

  • The season ends with herb and ragweed pollen.

Warm weather makes it easier for pollen to spread in the air. This year, early heat has contributed even more than usual to the spread of many types of pollen.

Summer seasons

The height of the season is set to come to an end before July. 

However, experts predict that the phenomenon is set to worsen in future years due to global warming, with longer allergy periods and more intense symptoms.

Samuel Monnier, spokesperson for the RNSA, said: “In 30 years, we have already seen that birch tree pollen has risen by more than 20%. There is also more and more ragweed, which are very irritating plants, which are moving towards the north, and to higher altitudes.”

Read more: Plan against allergenic ragweed launched in south of France 

Isabelle Bossé, president of allergy experts’ union le Syndicat des Allergologues, said: “Global warming will lead to longer pollen seasons, while pollution will make pollen more aggressive. This is a real public health issue. 

“When you don't experience a severe allergy, you can't understand what it's like. It has a huge impact on quality of life.”

In France, figures from the health ministry suggest that around 20% of children over the age of nine and 30% of adults suffer from pollen allergies.

Related articles

Hay fever hot spots around France as invasive ragweed comes into bloom 

Pull up this plant linked to severe pollen allergies 

Ragweed: the pollinating plant costing France millions

Allergy alert: Birch pollen to arrive in northern France this week

pollen
allergies
More from French news
More from Connexion
Resident or second-home owner in France?
Benefit from our daily digest of headlines and how-to's to help you make the most of life in France
By joining the newsletter, you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
See more popular articles
The Connexion Help Guides
featured helpguide
Healthcare in France*
Featured Help Guide
- Understand the French healthcare system, how you access it and how you are reimbursed - Useful if you are new to the French healthcare system or want a more in-depth understanding - Reader question and answer section Aimed at non-French nationals living here, the guide gives an overview of what you are (and are not) covered for. There is also information for second-home owners and regular visitors.
Healthcare in France*Inheritance Law and Wills in France*
Editor's Picks
editors picks
Explainer: Why having a designated GP in France saves you money
16 June 2022
editors picks
French drivers force Nissan and Renault to court over ‘faulty engines’
17 June 2022
editors picks
Heatwave in France: Ten places where records for June have been beaten
18 June 2022
editors picks
25% of adults in France affected by hearing loss, new study finds
18 June 2022
editors picks
‘Brocantes’ and antique markets - a lucky dip of France's rich history
17 June 2022
More from French news
More from Connexion
Get news, views and information from France
Join the newsletter
Subscribe to The Connexion
You have 2 free subscriber articles left
Subscribe now to read unlimited articles and exclusive content
Subscribe
Already a subscriber? Log in now
The Connexion Shop
crest icon
Muscat De Beaumes-De-Venise Tea-towelMuscat De Beaumes-De-Venise Tea-towel
Set of 2 Tea-towels Special Offer Charmes/VrilleresSet of 2 Tea-towels Special Offer Charmes/Vrilleres
BEST OFFER! 3 puzzle books for €15 (+ p&p) (Vol.1, Vol.2, Vol.3) - SAVE 25%BEST OFFER! 3 puzzle books for €15 (+ p&p) (Vol.1, Vol.2, Vol.3) - SAVE 25%
Cheverny tea-towelCheverny tea-towel
Discover quirky French products in our shop
blue arrow
News
arrow right grey
French NewsCovid-19Brexit
Practical
arrow right grey
HealthPropertyMoneyWorkSecond HomesTravel and TransportFamilyEveryday LifeLanguageScience and TechnologyEnvironmentReader Questions
Magazine
arrow right grey
Explore FranceFood and DrinkCulture and EventsCommunityCommentPeople and InterviewsQuizzesNature

Help guides

arrow right grey
footer helpguide
Income Tax in France 2022
Every resident of France must declare their 2021 income in spring 2022. We explain how
footer helpguide
Inheritance Law and Wills in France
Understand formalities around French succession rules and considerations for buying property
About Us / LegalContact UsAdvertiseUseful numbersSend your storyFAQs
© English Language Media 2022, All rights reserved.
Privacy policyTerms and conditions
social media iconsocial media icon